Pale Fire Capital SE Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Pale Fire Capital SE lowered its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,388 shares during the period. Arlo Technologies makes up 0.4% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.42% of Arlo Technologies worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,530 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after buying an additional 943,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 77.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 770,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock remained flat at $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.