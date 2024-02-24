Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires New Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 526,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM stock remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. 720,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,171. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

