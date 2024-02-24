SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.95

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.95 and last traded at $139.80, with a volume of 6382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.25.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
