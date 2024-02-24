iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $240.49

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.49 and last traded at $239.92, with a volume of 58201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.66.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,287,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

