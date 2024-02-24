99,669 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Virtu Financial makes up 0.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.06% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 772,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,415. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

