SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.20

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.20 and last traded at $117.03, with a volume of 2368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

