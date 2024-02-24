54,356 Shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 482,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,659. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

