National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.95

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$104.95 and last traded at C$104.67, with a volume of 118126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.41.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$101.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.57.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

