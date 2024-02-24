10,409 Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Purchased by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $30,096.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,760 shares of company stock worth $115,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.34. 136,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,972. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $371.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

