28,100 Shares in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 528,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TNYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. 315,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,379. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,608 shares of company stock valued at $99,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

