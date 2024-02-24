28,100 Shares in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 528,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.
Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TNYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. 315,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,379. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.
