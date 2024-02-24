PSquared Asset Management AG Makes New $61.09 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,161,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,090,000. Capri comprises about 5.6% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned approximately 1.00% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 3.9% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.37. 744,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

