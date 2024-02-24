Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 472.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,921 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

