Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

