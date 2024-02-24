Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $193,348.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,873.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,873.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

