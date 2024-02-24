213,298 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 213,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,581,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 241.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

