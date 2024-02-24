Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,145 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,145 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $2,459,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $1,878,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ OSW opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSW

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.