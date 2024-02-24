Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in 3M by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 809,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

