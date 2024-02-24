Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,915 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,915 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Evolent Health worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,217,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.