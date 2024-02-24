Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.75% of Xponential Fitness worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

XPOF stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

