e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,196 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 208,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $185.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $186.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.