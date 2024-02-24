Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.54. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $668.24. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

