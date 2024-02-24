Algert Global LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

