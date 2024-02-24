Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,994 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.4% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 175.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

