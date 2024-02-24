Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 29th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.4 %
Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $156.92. 529,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.06. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
