Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 29th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.4 %

Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $156.92. 529,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.06. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

