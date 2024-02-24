WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0223

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $223.09 million and approximately $0.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005419 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02230433 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

