Ethereum Name Service Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $21.47 or 0.00041989 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $661.22 million and $57.51 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,795,685 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.