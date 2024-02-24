UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

