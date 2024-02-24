Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $303,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 127,368 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 609,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 180,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $12,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $129.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

