Algert Global LLC Buys 5,180 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

LAD opened at $288.45 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.