Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stake Decreased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

