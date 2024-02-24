Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

