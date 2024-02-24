Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLX traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,794. The stock has a market cap of $991.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.