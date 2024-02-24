Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

