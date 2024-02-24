Algert Global LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Visteon worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VC. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

