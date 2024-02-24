IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of IQVIA worth $341,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

