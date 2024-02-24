Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $374,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

