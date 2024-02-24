Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 60.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,183,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 43.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.7 %

Gartner stock opened at $461.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

