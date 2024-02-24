Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $49,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

