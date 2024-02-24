Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $179.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

