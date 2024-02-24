Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Universal Display updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ OLED traded down $15.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.99.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.