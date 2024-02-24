Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.28 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $396.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,505.96. The company had a trading volume of 958,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3,253.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.69.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

