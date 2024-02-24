The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.4 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

SHYF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 310,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,975. The company has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $27.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

