Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

