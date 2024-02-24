Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 39,947 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 600.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.