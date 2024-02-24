Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,096 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $25,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $270.63 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $274.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

