Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,492 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Insulet worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 118.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 53.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 279.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 34.77%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

