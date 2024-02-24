Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

