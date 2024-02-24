Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.