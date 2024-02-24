Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $51.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

