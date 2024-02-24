Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,235 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

